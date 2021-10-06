ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 4.5% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $15,902.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00059197 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00075989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00109424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00130772 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.