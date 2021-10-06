THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.32

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 53676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get THK alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.50 and a beta of 1.33.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.