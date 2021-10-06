Thilo Schroeder Sells 11,541 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $3,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,708 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $171,468.32.

On Monday, September 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83.

On Friday, September 17th, Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,351.33.

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26.

PMVP opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.