The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 99.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,494,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 7,640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 160,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

