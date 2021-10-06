The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 16,609 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

