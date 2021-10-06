The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

TD traded down C$0.79 on Wednesday, reaching C$85.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,289,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,109. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$83.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

