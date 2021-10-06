The Sandbox Trading Up 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $705.45 million and $208.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

