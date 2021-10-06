The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $163.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE:PG remained flat at $$139.33 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

