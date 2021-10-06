The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.01. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

