The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.16

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.44 million, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

