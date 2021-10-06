The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.90

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 75009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 236.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Mosaic by 18.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 288,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Mosaic by 943.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 517,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 468,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 1,447.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

