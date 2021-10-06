The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 91,837,108 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,837,108 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 389.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 884,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 13,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,667. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

