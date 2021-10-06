The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,183 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

NYSE XEC remained flat at $$87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

