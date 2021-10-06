The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.07 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FDS stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.
FactSet Research Systems Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.