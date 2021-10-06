The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.07 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

FDS stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $404.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

