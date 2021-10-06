The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 205,446 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $375.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

