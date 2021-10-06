The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

LGL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

