The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,154 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,354. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.