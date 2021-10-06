The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).
Shares of GYM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.09. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
