The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Shares of GYM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £497.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.09. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75). Also, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.