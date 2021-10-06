The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4,429.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

