The Goldman Sachs Group Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $191.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

