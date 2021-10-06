The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 832,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 721,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 13,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,590. The company has a market cap of $947.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

