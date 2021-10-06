The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.
The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 28,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
