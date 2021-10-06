The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 28,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 14,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $327,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

