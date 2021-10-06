The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,537 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

DSGX stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

