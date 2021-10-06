Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $755.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.99.

TSLA opened at $780.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $772.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $725.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.94. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

