Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

