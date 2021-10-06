Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.97

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 1670258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

TMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

