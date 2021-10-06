TENT (TENT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $150,142.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $150,142.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00228963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00124973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00148346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002566 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

