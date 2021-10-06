Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.