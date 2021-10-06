Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Up 3.6%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 6,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telesites in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Telesites alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.