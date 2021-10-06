Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 503,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,388,281 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $11.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

