Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 1,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,965. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

