TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.88

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.88 and last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 10029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

