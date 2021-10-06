Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TND traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.92). The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 574.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 595.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. Tandem Group has a twelve month low of GBX 391.80 ($5.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.