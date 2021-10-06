Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 6.7%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.20. 1,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.