TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 7.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.47. 208,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,851,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

