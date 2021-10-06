Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYIEY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

SYIEY opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Symrise has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

