SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

