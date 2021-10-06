SVB Leerink Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

