Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 2,648,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 632,132 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 539,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,197.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 402,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

