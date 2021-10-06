Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

