Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.05. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 666.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

Guardion Health Sciences Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

