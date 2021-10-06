Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 355390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.46 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

