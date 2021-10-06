Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

