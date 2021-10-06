SuperRare (RARE) Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $149.17 million and $4.67 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00241763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00113093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

