Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.49

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,243. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £944.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.45.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.