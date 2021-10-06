Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,133 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up approximately 1.2% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Sunnova Energy International worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 1,607,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.