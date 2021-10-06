Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

