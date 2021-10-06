Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.85.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.66. 639,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The company has a market cap of C$39.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.78. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$68.40.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

