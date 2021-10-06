Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.45.

SLF traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.63. 10,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,494. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

