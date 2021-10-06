Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Sumo Logic worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 5,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.